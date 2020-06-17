70,000 newly eligible unemployment claims remain unprocessed

But the same federal CARES Act that made these workers newly eligible for benefits — the first significant expansion of the unemployment insurance system in decades — also requires states to verify that the workers are ineligible for regular benefits. Gerstenfeld said 79,000 applicants were deemed ineligible for regular benefits, but may be eligible for the new benefits — if they apply separately.

“We have had to create an entirely different claims process outside our normal system,” he said. “Sometimes this requires a detailed review to see if someone is considered an employee or an independent contractor under the law.”

The minimum benefit is $205 per week, though Gerstenfeld said many applicants can qualify for more after their claims are reviewed.

They also qualify for the additional $600 per week in benefits available under the CARES Act through July 31. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is pushing for an extension, but it is caught up in congressional politics. The Democratic-led House has passed $3 trillion more in various forms of federal aid. But the Republican majority in the Senate has balked at the price tag, though some are conceding more money is needed to counter the downturn caused by business shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.