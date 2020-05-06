70 new COVID-19 cases statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Benton and Linn counties each added one new case of COVID-19 to their totals according to the daily report released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday.

Benton County now has 40 cases and five deaths while Linn County is reporting a total of 99 cases and seven deaths. Statewide, the total of positive cases is inching closer to 3,000 with Wednesday's additions bringing the total to 2,916.

The state also reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 115. The latest deaths were reported in Multnomah and Polk counties. Both individuals were over the age of 85.

Statewide, 67,947 people have been tested for the virus. Just over 65,000 have tested negative.

As of Wednesday, 22% of those who tested positive had been hospitalized and the age groups of those with the highest percentages of illness included those between the ages of 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59. Those over the age of 80 made up 7% of positive cases and those 70-79 made up 10%.

The state has also started releasing the number of presumptive cases each day and on Wednesday, it reported an additional seven presumptive positive cases.