74th Celebrate Corvallis wows audience

A major Corvallis event came roaring back to life Friday night at the Oregon State University Alumni Center just a week after the state dropped its indoor masking mandate.

The 74th Celebrate Corvallis, hosted by the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, recognized 74 nominees for 13 awards. Chamber President/CEO Simon Date was the master of ceremonies, punctuating the evening with laugh-out-loud comedy and poignant reminders of the highs and lows from two years of pandemic living.

Date kicked things off with a hilarious Zoom meeting skit, joking about having to get out of cyberspace in a hurry because he’d somehow forgotten the event was slated to be the first big in-person gathering in the city since COVID-19 hit. Date’s own mother even got into the act.

The “big reveal” came when Date stood up to leave the meeting.

Dressed for the formal occasion, he was missing something many people have forsaken during the pandemic — his pants. Video showed Date sprinting through downtown in bright-red shorts, and after clutching a pair of trousers from his car, he burst into the Alumni Center to a round of applause.

“As cool as this is to see, it’s a little weird being the first big event back in Corvallis for a long, long time,” Date said. “It kind of feels like being the first dog shot into outer space.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Presentations began with the Robert C. Ingalls Business Person of the Year, named after a former Corvallis Gazette-Times publisher. The award went to Bre Miller, president of the Corvallis Knights baseball team. She thanked the community, partners, fans and host families for their support.

“Surround yourself with good people,” Miller said in a nod to her staff. “People who treat others the way they want to be treated.

Having emerged from the pandemic more revered and respected than ever, Date highlighted school teachers and staff for their heroic service during the pandemic. He pointed out that many parents have learned the hard way what it takes to teach children.

“We got a small taste of what it was like to dedicate your career to educating our most precious commodity — our children,” he said.

Celebrate Corvallis winners were:

Large business: Block 15

Patron of the arts: Jen Hernandez of Jen Hernandez Art

Non-profit: CARDV

First citizen: Inge King

Entrepreneur: Andrew Grenville of Inpria Group

Senior first citizen: Ilene Kleinsorge

Business person: Bre Miller

Sustainable business: G. Christianson Construction

Small business: Conundrum House

Medium business: Corvallis Custom

Junior first citizen: Jamie Ely

Future first citizen: Kate Voltz from Crescent Valley High School

People’s choice award: Healing Motion Physical Therapy

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.