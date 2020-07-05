8 Can't Wait: Mid-valley law enforcement agencies say most reform policies already in place

In 2014, Eric Garner was choked to death.
He was allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes in Staten Island, New York, when an encounter with local police ended with Garner in a chokehold, repeating “I can’t breathe” nearly a dozen times.
The phrase became a morbidly real truth in the growing call for justice and reform regarding the use of force against people of color.
Long-burning tensions around the way people of color are policed in the U.S. were reignited as Garner’s plea for air echoed in Minneapolis in May of this year. A video shot by a bystander showed a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.
The video went viral and "I can't breathe" filled protest signs, calls for justice and every crevice left by the ongoing and unfinished conversations surrounding police brutality and reform.
The protests and rallies following Floyd's death have spanned weeks, cities and countries, with one of the key requests coming in the form of police reform. The 8Can’tWait campaign calls on departments to adopt eight specific measures to address the use of force.
But evidence of systemic problems and the long-held practices of local departments show that the issue is more complicated than the current national discourse that’s rising above the chanting in the streets, floating there like a Hail Mary pass to a solution no one is sure of.
8 Can't Wait
The campaign asks for eight things:
- Ban chokeholds and strangleholds
- Require de-escalation
- Require a warning before shooting
- Require that all alternatives be exhausted before shooting
- Establish a duty to intervene
- Ban shooting at moving vehicles
- Require use of force continuum
- Require comprehensive reporting
The effort is focused on having the specific language enforcing these requirements in police departments across the country under the assumption that it would reduce incidents like the killings in Staten Island and Minneapolis.
However, local law enforcement says these tactics and policies have long been on the books — as they were in Staten Island and Minneapolis. Officers appeared to have simply violated them.
“In the law enforcement culture, we have to embrace and practice these (tactics),” said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden. “Every department has a canon of ethics. But we have to be able to show that in our daily engagements in the community. If we’re not doing that, the policies are hollow.”
In Albany, seven of the eight demands in the campaign are practiced and have been for years as part of the department’s accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation Law Enforcement Agencies. The policy it does not employ is simply a matter of semantics.
The use of force continuum notes that if someone pulls a gun, it’s not reasonable to go through all of the steps of force prior to engaging in more direct force.
“We do have that language,” Harnden said. “It’s just not ‘continuum.’ We can only use the amount of force (necessary) to protect the officer or the public to bring that person into custody.”
The remaining seven principles listed in the 8 Can't Wait campaign are baked into APD, Harnden said. Any department employee has a duty to intervene if they see an improper use of force, firing at moving vehicles is prohibited, a proper warning must be given before firing a weapon, de-escalation is the goal of every call, chokeholds and strangleholds are banned and comprehensive reporting is required.
The same is true for the Corvallis Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
But not all departments in the U.S. are required to have such policies in place.
“There’s no federal standard,” said Brett Burkhardt, an associate professor in the School of Public Policy at Oregon State University.
Burkhardt’s research efforts revolve around private prisons, policing and criminal justice.
“And so there’s a variability in standards in use of force across the country, and I think that opens the door to a lot of police violence because there’s always some degree of uncertainty from one department to another about what exactly the expectation is.”
And while 8 Can't Wait could bring some uniform standards to departments across the country, it still comes down to training and policy and the possibility that officers could violate them.
“The policies in 8 Can't Wait do sound fine in theory,” he said. “The campaign is overly optimistic in terms of the effect. These polices are in place in some departments and are not always followed. Accountability,” Burkhardt said, “does seem to be an issue for officers who violate people’s civil rights.”
Police officers in the U.S. are subject to qualified immunity, a doctrine formed by a bundle of Supreme Court rulings that shield police officers from civil lawsuits.
It means that officers involved in the sort of behavior that led to the deaths of Garner, Floyd and others are rarely sued by the families of the victims. And according to Burkhardt, historically, they are rarely brought up on criminal charges.
“It’s very rare,” he said. “It’s very difficult to prosecute. And an important role is the one police unions play, because they’re very influential in terms of protecting individual officers from discipline.”
Officers, Burkhardt said, can be fired for an incorrect use of force or other offense and yet be hired in a different department without their previous acts being disclosed.
House Resolution 7120, introduced by the House of Representatives last month, would end qualified immunity.
THE SAME BRUSH
“It’s unfortunate and it’s sad, but a fact of law enforcement is that we get painted with the same brush when a police officer does something so obviously wrong,” said Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler.
Ridler has been in law enforcement for 37 years and said chokeholds have been banned for nearly as long.
“We don’t train in them,” he said. “But it is a deadly force issue that if you are in a position where that is your only option, you would use it. But it would be considered deadly force, so you have to follow the same protocol as if you were to shoot someone. It has to be that your life or someone else’s life is in danger.”
And that’s what makes the 8 Can't Wait campaign so complicated, local officials say — there are no absolutes in law enforcement.
But in May, Harnden said, an unusually uniform wave washed over departments across the nation. She noted that the death of Floyd brought a consensus among law enforcement personnel who were solidly against the officers' actions.
“You just hang you head and say, ‘Really?’ I’ve always dedicated my life to do good work, and when you see stuff like that happen, it really grinds on me because our actions matter. Everything we do, how we treat people, matters. It speaks on behalf of the entire profession.”
Harnden said her department felt the impact of the officers’ actions in Minneapolis, and she links some of the use of force to apathy among officers nationwide.
“That’s when you see it,” she said. “There is an undercurrent here. You see this look of officers saying, ‘I don’t care’, and that’s apathy. That’s the opposite of what we’re trying to instill in our officers. Every officer in this country should fight to make sure apathy doesn’t set in.”
And that comes down to community engagement, hiring the right officers and caring for employees’ emotional and mental health.
Police officers often meet people on their worst day. They arrive to calls of domestic violence and respond to accident scenes where children have lost their lives, homes where children have been abused. The impact, Harnden said, can set in.
“In policing, you see some really horrible things,” she said. “You’re going to the baby calls, homicides, suicides, and every little thing leaves a mark. You’ll see officers suffer from sleep disorders and anger issues. Making sure our employees have the tools and resources and the outlet that’s healthy is important.”
Disproportionate force
In 2019, the Pew Research Center — a non-political organization that surveys and studies social issues in the U.S. — reported that Black adults are about five times as likely as white people to say they’ve been unfairly stopped by police due to their race. The majority of both Black and white people, the survey said, thought Black people were treated less fairly in their dealings with police, to the tune of 84% and 63%.
“There’s evidence that use of force is used disproportionately against people of color,” Burkhardt said. “Recent evidence says we’re systematically underestimating the disparity in use of force, in fact.”
Racism tied to use of force is a larger problem than training, policy and procedure. And recognizing racist behavior in a community as a whole can be a step to reform.
“They say there’s no racism here in Albany, and I will tell you that is incorrect,” Harnden said. “It’s in the community; I’ve seen it. We all have to be a part of the solution or we’re part of the problem. I’ll be the first one to tell you there are racist police officers who are working in this country. My job is to make sure those people don’t get a job here in our police department.”
Having more people of color in a department, additionally, has been cited as a tactic to lessen the strains of disproportionate use of force, but recruitment for departments has plummeted in recent years as the private sector entices would-be officers with higher salaries, better benefits and less danger.
“It used to be we would have 150 people apply for a job,” Ridler said. “And we would get one person who would make a good officer.”
Recruitment of women and people of color is also challenging and becoming more difficult, according to Harnden.
The majority of officers in the Albany, Corvallis, Benton and Linn law enforcement agencies are white, but the offices are working to diversify their staffs in a way that better reflects the community.
And while the demographics of a city are out of the control of law enforcement, officer behavior, law enforcement leaders say, is not.
“We need to hire the right people, that’s absolutely right,” said Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon. “We’re here to do a job, but we’re here to treat everyone as equally as we can and we just want to do what’s right. We want to do the best job we can and keep everyone safe.”
Beyond training
Local law enforcement supports 8 Can't Wait. Mostly because all four departments already employ the majority, if not all, of its components.
But training can only go so far.
“Policies,” Burkhardt said, “can go part of the way, but simply having a policy on the books does not translate to changed behavior.”
And absolutes in law enforcement, Ridler said, don’t work either.
“We don’t have absolutes in law enforcement,” he said. “You have situations that can be unusual and violent and quick, and we have to make a decision. To outright ban something could be worse.”
A federal ban on certain law enforcement practices would be even more complicated, he said.
“I think law enforcement in New York deals with a different type of policing than Benton County, Oregon,” Ridler said. “There should be a standard, but it’s difficult to say what’s going to work in New York is going to work for Oregon. Culture and history are variables in different areas.”
So what is the answer?
According to local law enforcement, it comes down to hiring the right officers and and creating a department-wide culture.
“It comes down to culture in the agency,” Harnden said. “One of the things we talk a lot about is, great, you can have policies in place, but if you’re not practicing them, these things are going to happen. It’s a complex issue.”
