8 new cases in mid-valley

Eight new cases of COVID-19 cropped up in the mid-valley on Thursday on a day when the Oregon Health Authority reported 124 confirmed and suspected cases statewide and urged Oregonians to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces.

Benton County announced six new cases of the disease, bringing its total to 76 with five deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began. Linn County has two new cases for a total of 132 with nine deaths.

Oregon has now recorded 7,568 total cases and 197 deaths, including two fatalities announced on Thursday: an 83-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, both in Marion County and both with underlying health conditions.

Multnomah had the most new cases of any Oregon county on Thursday with 29, followed by Washington with 24, Klamath with 13, Union with 10 and 15 counties in single digits.

Reports of new COVID-19 cases across the state have risen in each of the last four weeks, moving in parallel with a loosening of restrictions on business operations and stay-at-home guidelines in most Oregon counties.