8 new COVID-19-related deaths in Linn-Benton area

Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded between Linn and Benton counties on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Linn County added 73 coronavirus cases and seven deaths for a total of 12,273 cases and 119 deaths. Benton County had 25 new cases, bringing the total to 5,245. One new death was reported in Benton County, which has lost 30 people to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new COVID-19-related deaths, making the state’s death toll 4,117. OHA said there were 1,278 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 346,480 so far.
Local COVID-19-related deaths included:
A 60-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Oct. 3 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
An 85-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend.
An 84-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 29 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
An 81-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 24 at her residence.
A 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Oct. 4 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
A 76-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 9 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
A 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 26 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
A 58-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed in all cases.
Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday there are 595 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 145 in intensive care unit beds, and 81 patients on ventilators. There are 61 available adult ICU beds in the state — a 9% availability. There are 306 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 7% availability.
The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has eight (10%) adult ICU beds available and 18 (3%) adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 13,673 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. The seven-day average was 10,229 doses a day. More than 2.77 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.56 million people have completed a vaccine series.
National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 84,086 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 44.5 million. There were 1,820 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 716,370. Cases and deaths are trending downward.
