80 new Linn-Benton coronavirus cases announced, 13 state deaths

The state health authority announced the deaths of 13 more Oregonians and 80 new mid-valley cases on Saturday.

Reported cases statewide have hit 92,839 after 1,440 new confirmed or presumptive cases were announced by the Oregon Health Authority. Thirty-seven cases were found in Benton County, while 43 were found in Linn. Benton now has 1,046 cases and eighth deaths. Linn is at 2,050 cases and 27 deaths.