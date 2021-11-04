80-year-old Corvallis woman survives night in forest — how she did it

An 80-year-old Corvallis woman survived the night in an Alsea forest after getting lost during the day last month. She recently shared her hallowing tale.

Valerie Lake was mushroom hunting with her husband John Vansickle on Friday, Oct. 29 in the Alsea Falls area when the couple suddenly got separated. Before she knew it, Lake was all alone in the old growth forest surrounded by trees.

“When looking for mushrooms, you tend to look at the ground and lose your orientation,” Lake said.

Vansickle searched for Lake for about two hours but couldn’t locate her. She told herself her husband either would find her or call the local authorities.

Vansickle did the latter.

According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Vansickle reported his wife missing at around 6:30 p.m. that night.

The Facebook post said the BCSO, Marys Peak Search and Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit, Benton County Sheriff's Mounted Posse and Region 3 K9 Search & Rescue Units were called in to help with the search.

The forest after dark

As it began to get dark, Lake realized that she probably wouldn’t make it out of the forest until the next morning.

Fortunately, her experience as a backpacker and camper kicked in. Lake said she spent time camping in Zimbabwe when she lived there, so she wasn’t particularly scared in the moment in Alsea.

“I was level-headed because I’m experienced in the outdoors. … I’m just happy I wasn’t in Zimbabwe because the lions would have gotten me,” she said.

Lake added that she didn’t come into contact with any hostile animals. She was a little nervous about coyotes but didn’t encounter any.

Knowing that it was going to get cold, she made sure to move different parts of her body throughout the night to avoid hypothermia. Lake also knew finding water was an important part of making it through the night.

She had no water

Her water bottle was with her husband, so instead, Lake sucked water out of lichen and leaves.

During the night, the search and rescue team utilized whistles, dogs and horns to try and alert Lake. However, she wasn’t wearing her hearing aids like she usually does, and she thought the whistles were coming from an owl.

According to Vansickle, at one point during the search, a member of the K9 unit caught onto Lake’s scent but eventually lost it. The search and rescue team called it a night at around 1 a.m.

Search & rescue calls it a night

Lake spent the night trying her best to stay warm. When the daylight finally came, she decided she needed to craft a plan and find a way out.

“When dawn came, I couldn’t tell which way was east and which was west,” she said.

As she started walking through the forest, Lake noticed a group of planted trees that were not old growth. She deduced there must be a road nearby.

She headed toward the trees and found a trail which she followed until she made it to the Alsea Falls access road.

“I made it to a road and walked down, hoping a car would pass by,” she said.

Campers get an abrupt awakening

She eventually made it to the forest campgrounds and woke up some campers. The camp host had been alerted by BCSO about Lake, so the host drove her to where the rescue team and her husband were stationed.

According to BCSO, Lake received a full medical examination before going home. Lake said she made it out without any injuries —and even avoided getting a cold.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office told Lake she wasn’t the first person to get lost hunting for mushrooms in the forest, she added.

She wasn't the only anxious one

Vansickle said he was pretty stressed while Lake was lost, but the search and rescue team impressed him with their dedication to finding his wife.

“I spent my time observing the search and rescue team,” most of whom were volunteers, Vansickle said. “They were remarkable.”

He was extremely grateful for their time and efforts.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed had similar sentiments.

“Thanks again to our volunteers for your efforts,” BCSO said in the Facebook post. “We know you don't do it for recognition, but want the community to know what amazing resources our office has to keep the community safe.”

Lake was obviously thankful to all of the people who participated in the search. Although the team didn’t technically find her, she hopes community members will see how valuable the search and rescue team is.

“They seem to be so willing to go out and find people,” she said.

Lake also urges people to be prepared when they go out in the forest and to stay next to the person they come with so they don’t find themselves lost among the trees.

“Have a compass, have a whistle, have a plan,” she said.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

