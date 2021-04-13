 Skip to main content
800 Moderna doses available in Linn County
breaking

800 Moderna doses available in Linn County

Photo 1

Unfilled syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 PAUL W. GILLESPIE, CAPITAL GAZETTE

Linn County has 800 doses of Moderna vaccine available for its Thursday clinic at the Linn County Fairgrounds. An appointment is still required to receive one of these doses.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call the Linn County vaccine hotline at 855-441-2311. Call center hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those with questions about the vaccine should email lccovidvaccine@co.linn.or.us.

