83 mid-valley coronavirus cases, 24 state deaths reported Saturday

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 24 more Oregonians, the state health department reported on Saturday.
The Oregon Health Authority's reporting includes another 1,847 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 21 in Benton County and 62 in Linn County.
A total of 83,243 coronavirus cases have been reported throughout the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state death toll now sits at 1,027, following the passing of:
- a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County at his residence
- a 78-year-old man in Yamhill County at Willamette Valley Medical Center
- a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County at her residence
- a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- an 87-year-old man in Douglas County at his residence
- a 63-year-old woman in Douglas County at Mercy Medical Center
- a 59-year-old man in Multnomah County at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center
- a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center
- a 67-year-old woman in Multnomah County at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center
- a 95-year-old woman in Marion County at her residence
- a 76-year-old man in Douglas County at his residence
- a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County at a yet-to-be-confirmed place of death
- an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County at his residence
- an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County at Adventist Medical Center
- an 83-year-old man in Washington County at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- a 94-year-old male in Polk County at his residence
- an 82-year-old female in Klamath County at her residence
- a 91-year-old female in Marion County at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- a 92-year-old man in Marion County at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County at a yet-to-be-confirmed place of death
- a 71-year-old man in Josephine County at Three Rivers Medical Center
- a 94-year-old woman in Polk County at Salem Hospital
- a 97-year-old man in Columbia County at a yet-to-be-confirmed place of death
For more statewide coronavirus updates, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
