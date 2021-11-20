93-year-old Sweet Home woman publishes autobiography

It started with a Christmas gift.

Angeline Kieper Fischer’s granddaughter gave her a book called “grandma’s journal” back in December. It had questions with space to write answers. But Fischer got frustrated. There wasn’t enough room to write what she wanted.

So her daughter told her she better write a book.

That’s just what she did.

Cynthia Fischer Cutts, Fischer’s daughter, is a professional writer and editor based in Hawaii. She offered to help her mom with the book. This support, along with the pandemic forcing her inside, convinced Fischer to finally do it.

“I thought, ‘If she’s willing to do it, maybe I can give this a whirl,'" Fischer said.

Fischer, 93, published Then Sings My Soul: An Autobiography in September of this year. The Sweet Home resident held a book signing on Friday and Saturday at Fir Lawn Lutheran Church during the church’s annual fall bazaar.

The book is about Fischer’s life and includes everything from her first radio broadcasting gig at 17, to her passion for music, to a plane crash, to her love of the outdoors.

The process

Writing the book took some time. Fischer said she’s not great with computers and preferred to hand write her stories. Cutts would have book-writing sessions with her mom over the phone. During these, Fischer said her daughter would ask for clarification about certain details. Cutts challenged her mom to remember more.

“One story led to another, and when I look back and I read some of the things in the book, I think ‘why didn’t I tell them about this or that,’” Fischer said.

When the book was finally done and released to the public, Fischer was relieved.

“It was a sort of sense of relief because I didn’t have to wrack my brain anymore,” she said.

The process was challenging, but the outcome was worth it for the author.

The response

After publishing the book, word spread across Antigo, Wisconsin where Fischer grew up. The local radio station where she used to sing was notified. A girl Fischer used to play ball with as a kid heard about the book and instantly knew the author had to be the same girl she grew up with.

That one connection brought tons of memories flooding back, Fischer said.

The feedback has been positive. Fischer said she has heard more from men than women. She speculates this is because of all of the hunting and fishing stories in her book.

She added that readers have told her that her autobiography is a great look into what it was like being a kid during the Great Depression. Fischer said one man even told her he read the over 400-page book in just two days.

She noted that it can be kind of intimidating sharing her work with the world, but she’s proud to share her story.

The message

If there’s one message Fischer hopes people get from her book and her life story it’s to never give up.

“If you have a dream, hang onto it and work for it,” she said. “If you have a passion for something, work towards that.”

Fischer has lived in Sweet Home on and off since 1973. She moved to Oregon in 1964 with her husband Denny. She is a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother.

The Fir Lawn Lutheran Church where the book signing and bazaar was held is Fischer’s personal church. She lives by herself in Sweet Home and she said her daughter and son-in-law help out a lot. Her day-to-day life is pretty quiet, but she stays active at the church.

Her 93 years have taught her a lot. She has seen a lot of change in the world. Fischer just hopes if anyone reads her book – especially young people – that they see the importance of living in the moment.

“Too many young people have a telephone and that’s their whole world. They’re missing out on so much because there’s so much going on out there,” she said. “Unless you’re watching, you just miss it. It’s like watching hummingbirds. If you’ve never really watched them, you have no idea what you’re missing because they are such a tiny creature. But they do stop every so often and sit down and they fluff their feathers and they clean their beaks and they take a bath in the water … It’s just an example of the things that you miss if you don’t pay attention to what’s going on around you.”

