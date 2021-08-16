'A bed for every head': Albany man designs 'Sleep Trailer' for emergency shelter

"When I first met Jason, it was passion and determination from the get-go," said Babcock, whose firm makes tiny homes and accessory dwelling units, among other micro-structures. "The finished product is truly unique and we will continue to work with Jason to refine his project."

Babcock is working with Christensen to try to interest city governments in the project. So far, he said, only Albany has taken notice, but he's continuing to send out information.

Christensen envisions the Sleep Trailers being available for lease: to businesses, nonprofits, government organizations, churches, existing shelters, anyone who wants to help.

His website, sleeptrailer.com, offers a $10 per month subscription for people who are interested in helping with manufacturing costs. Once placed somewhere, he said, it would be up to the leasing organization how — or whether — to charge for their use, and how long to let people stay.

The idea is to provide short-term respite, Christensen stressed. The pods have windows and vents but don't have electricity, heating or air conditioning and wouldn't be comfortable for long-term living.

"True to its name, this is designed for sleep," he said. "You sleep, get out, try to regroup. I didn't want it to be a place where people just hang out."