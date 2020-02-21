A bill seeking to crack down on masked rioters draws concerns over free speech and privacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The letter also said that the bill runs counter to Oregon’s efforts to reduce mass incarceration.

“This bill will only serve to ramp up charges, frighten defendants into accepting plea agreements, and lead to longer prison sentences,” the letter stated.

Aaron Knott, the legislative director for the Oregon Department of Justice, told the committee that agency didn’t have constitutional concerns about the bill. He said that for the bill’s penalties to apply, someone would have to be convicted of a crime and a judge would have to find that they intentionally wore the mask to get away with it.

He also noted that the state constitution gives people the right to cover their faces for broad reasons.

“If my intent is to dress like Batman, not dress like Batman to avoid apprehension, then I should be fine,” he said.

Zakir Khan, the board chair of the Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, sharply criticized the bill as “prototypical of a fascist enterprise rather than a democratic state.”