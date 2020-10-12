A choice of leadership

“The meeting starts at 7:15,” he said. “Well, the bus system doesn’t run (late), so if you don’t have a vehicle, you’re limited.”

While social distancing for meetings, he said, would not be an issue at a gym or park, the COVID-19 crisis has had its effect on the city.

“We have to recover from the COVID-19 crisis with the least amount of loss of life as possible, and the economic crisis,” he said.

The city of Albany was facing a budget deficit before COVID-19 hit our shores. Several positions were on the chopping block, and City Manager Peter Troedsson warned that the next biennium could see service reductions as well.

“It’s going to be difficult,” he said, “but we have to rely on our staff to provide us with clear information so council can make the best decision moving forward.”

Citing the possible utility fee, Johnson said he felt it should go to voters but also had his own ideas on how to generate revenue: taxing sugary drinks.

“If you don’t want to participate, don’t buy a sugary drink,” he said. “So everyone has the option not to participate.” He also noted that tourists and those traveling Interstate 5 would contribute to the tax as well.