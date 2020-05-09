A closer look at Gov. Brown's guidelines to re-open

Horner, who is also the governor’s Regional Solutions director, said many details remain in flux, such as when face coverings would be required at certain types of businesses. “It may take a little bit to ramp up to that. We're still looking at what that timeline looks like but acknowledging there needs to be a little more clarity on that,” she said.

Guidelines on child care, summer school, camps, gyms and transit will be announced next week. After talking with gym owners, Horner said, officials realized that some gym operations could reopen safely.

Members of the economic advisory council asked for clarity on liability protections, travel and other issues.

“As counties open up, if Deschutes County is open but Marion County is closed, could the residents of Salem travel to Deschutes County?” asked Todd Davidson of Travel Oregon.

Jason Brandt of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association pointed out that Brown did not shut down lodging but restricted travel, leaving the lodging industry in a bind.