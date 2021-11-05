A community reacts to alleged bias crime in Corvallis

Local LGBTQ+ groups in Corvallis are still reeling from an assault police have labeled a bias crime at the 7-Eleven at 746 NW Kings Blvd. on Oct. 24 during which homophobic and transphobic slurs were allegedly directed at the victim.

Dharmakrishna Mirza, a transgender woman of color who lives in Corvallis, said although arrests have been made in connection with the incident, it is still a really difficult time in the transgender community.

“Through these kinds of incidents we see a lot of performative solidarity from OSU and various organizations,” Mirza said. “But what we don’t see is tangible commitments to our communities to keep us safe.”

She added that Corvallis is seen as an accepting and inclusive area for the LGBTQ+ community, but in her daily reality, she hears about violence and other instances of transphobia quite often.

“I think that people really like to come out and support us when there's a crisis, but they don’t want to support us through our daily struggle,” Mirza said. “People need to support us while we’re alive before we experience that type of violence.”

Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber said the city is continuing to work on the area bias response initiative, which aims to find effective ways to report, track and deal with bias incidents in Corvallis.

“Bias crimes and bias incidents are not tolerated in Corvallis,” Traber said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media.

As part of the final budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, councilors unanimously agreed to make a one-time expenditure of $150,000 to create a anti-hate and bias program for the city. The budget was approved on June 21, 2020.

The city of Corvallis put out a statement Friday afternoon condemning bias crime, and offering support to affected communities.

“Expressions of hate and violence have no place in our community, and we are committed to standing up for marginalized communities targeted by this vitriol,” Traber said in the statement. “In particular, I want to reassure those in our LGBTQ+ community: We see you, we support you, and our community is stronger because you choose to be here.”

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard echoed the mayor’s sentiment.

“City services reflect the community’s closely held values, including a commitment to equity and diversity for everyone,” Shepard said. “I appreciate the thorough investigation and prompt action by Chief Nick Hurley and the Corvallis Police Department.”

Mirza said that the focus on accountability and retribution still does not speak to the lack of transgender services in Corvallis. She said transgender women, particularly transgender women of color, do not feel safe in the area.

She encouraged people to donate to the victim's GoFundMe until her needs have been met, and then continue to financially support the transgender community.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is Nov. 20, a day that memorializes those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia.

“Transgender women are facing the highest rates of violence they’ve ever faced in the community,” Mirza said. “I want people to remember why that is. Transphobia hasn’t gotten away, especially in neoliberal cities in the U.S., like Corvallis.”

