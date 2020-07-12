A couple's quest to restore, reopen historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTIAM PASS — Since the mid-1980s, when the Santiam Pass Ski Lodge closed, the only guests to stay overnight have been wildlife from the surrounding hills.

Recently, a feisty marmot destroyed a window screen to get inside and caused other damage.

“Everything around here has called this home for the last 30 years. And they never swept up,” Dwight Sheets sighed. “We’ve been on a quest to convince them this isn’t their place anymore.”

Sheets and his wife, Susan Sheets, Salem natives who now live in Sisters, are on a much bigger mission, as well.

The Sheets are spearheading a $2 million project to restore and reopen the historic 1940 structure and spruce up its grounds. The couple hopes to transform the Santiam Lodge, which was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, into a sort of community center, events venue and museum, where visitors learn about the history of the building, the CCC and the Santiam Pass.

"Primarily it will be a day lodge for the public to use year-round. There will be a little cafe in there," Susan Sheets said.

The lodge could be a place to stop for hot cocoa after skiing or hiking — or it could be a destination in itself for a quick stroll in the woods or a snowshoeing jaunt.