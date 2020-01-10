A dangerous start to 2020 on area roadways

The New Year is barely more than a week old, but 2020 has had a dangerous start on local roadways, with four fatalities from wrecks and several other notable collisions, according to a review of local police reports. Many of those crashes have occurred in Albany.
An Albany Police Department spokesman said Thursday that the driver of a passenger vehicle has died of injuries sustained in a Jan. 2 crash on Santiam Highway at Goldfish Farm Road. No information regarding that individual had been released by deadline on Thursday night, however.
In the most recent crash of note, an 11-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car Wednesday night on Highway 99W at SE Chapman Place in Corvallis. No information has been released by the Corvallis Police Department about the identity of the girl who was injured.
The fatal crashes and other serious injury wrecks remain under investigation by local law enforcement.
“There have been a lot of crashes. As to why? I don’t know,” said Lt. Travis Giboney of the Albany Police Department.
Giboney said several of the wrecks have occurred at night or in the morning in low-light conditions. He stressed that residents need to slow down, pay attention and drive more cautiously.
Other law enforcement agencies aren’t seeing a surge in wrecks by themselves, however. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, for example, had roughly the same number of injury crashes as it did in the first week of 2018, said Lt. Michelle Duncan, agency spokeswoman.
Here’s an overview of notable crashes in the area, starting with the four fatal incidents.
• Joel Hirsch, 61, was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Riverside Drive near Stellmacher Drive, southwest of Albany. The former Corvallis City Council member’s vehicle went off the road and struck a tree head-on, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
• Tanner James Jewell, 20, of Sweet Home, sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash that happened at about 11:45 p.m. Jan. 3 on Highway 20 near Burnt Woods, just over the Lincoln County border. A woman also was injured in the wreck, according to the Oregon State Police.
• A three-car crash that occurred at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 2 on the Santiam Highway at Goldfish Farm Road in Albany critically fatally injured one person, who died of their injuries days after being taken to Salem Hospital. Two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck carrying an empty livestock trailer were involved in the wreck.
• Alejandro Garcia, 55, a pedestrian, died of injuries after being hit while he was trying to cross the Santiam Highway at Waverly Drive in Albany at about 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 1. Garcia was walking northbound and the driver of the vehicle that struck him was northbound and turning east, but didn’t see the pedestrian, according to the Albany Police Department.
• A 43-year-old male bicyclist was seriously injured on Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the 4000 block of Pacific Boulevard in Albany.
• Also on Tuesday morning in Albany, a Memorial Middle School student skateboarding was struck by a vehicle that pulled out of the school’s parking lot. He suffered minor injuries.
• A Rochester, Washington woman and the passenger in her vehicle were taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital the night of Jan. 3 after a crash near Tangent that ended a lengthy police pursuit on Interstate 5. Brandy Denise Rider, 37, was arrested on charges of felony attempt to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage) and two counts of reckless endangering.
• On Jan. 2, three people were hurt in a pair of back-to-back two-vehicle crashes on Highway 34 near Interstate 5, south of Albany.
