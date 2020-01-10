A dangerous start to 2020 on area roadways

The New Year is barely more than a week old, but 2020 has had a dangerous start on local roadways, with four fatalities from wrecks and several other notable collisions, according to a review of local police reports. Many of those crashes have occurred in Albany.

An Albany Police Department spokesman said Thursday that the driver of a passenger vehicle has died of injuries sustained in a Jan. 2 crash on Santiam Highway at Goldfish Farm Road. No information regarding that individual had been released by deadline on Thursday night, however.

In the most recent crash of note, an 11-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car Wednesday night on Highway 99W at SE Chapman Place in Corvallis. No information has been released by the Corvallis Police Department about the identity of the girl who was injured.

The fatal crashes and other serious injury wrecks remain under investigation by local law enforcement.

“There have been a lot of crashes. As to why? I don’t know,” said Lt. Travis Giboney of the Albany Police Department.

Giboney said several of the wrecks have occurred at night or in the morning in low-light conditions. He stressed that residents need to slow down, pay attention and drive more cautiously.