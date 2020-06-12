A dozen Albany businesses vandalized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kent Wilson was out of town when he got a call from his security company on June 6.

Three windows at his Albany business, At Home Furniture at 930 Hill St. SE, had been broken.

Beggs Tire & Wheel also sustained damage. Windows on its building at 1315 Pacific Blvd. SE have been boarded up until they can be repaired.

In fact, according to Lt. Travis Giboney, the Albany Police Department is investigating a recent rash of broken windows on at least 12 Albany businesses in the last six days.

"At the end of May we had some windows broken, but then starting on June 5, we had a bunch of them," Giboney said.

The targeted locations include Starbucks, Beggs Tire, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Emergence, U.S. Market, a local doctor's office and other businesses within a few miles of At Home Furniture. The windows were broken between June 5 and June 11.

"It's going to be between $5,000 and $6,000 in repairs," Wilson said, noting that the large replacement panes would have to be custom-ordered to fit the windows, which are all different sizes.