A drive-in Easter service for Holley church

HOLLEY — The parking lot of the Holley Christian Church is usually packed for both of the historical house of worship's two Sunday services.

But on Easter Sunday, the young and old alike stayed in their vehicles due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and social distancing regulations.

Instead of the congregation going to Pastor Kevin Hill, he came to them, along with the churches’ musical worship team, all from a stage set up outside.

No one was allowed outside of their vehicles, nothing could be passed into or out of the automobiles and no one was allowed inside the church. Offerings could be made in the church mail box, by phone or online. There was no passing of a collection plate.

Carrie Brown and other volunteers held up posters with scanning codes on them so people could use their smart phones to download lyrics to the songs the worship team sang. The lyrics also were posted to Facebook beforehand for residents who wanted to print them and bring them along.

The 149-year-old church usually has two services on Sunday, but held three drive-in services on Easter. Drivers were instructed to tune their vehicle’s radio to 102.5 FM to listen to the music and Hill’s sermon.