A fall to remember with five title teams

Led by an ultra-talented group of underclassmen, the Corvallis High girls cross-country team captured its first ever state title in the fall. While the Spartans’ team victory was a close one — they edged out runner-up Hood River Valley by just four points — Madeline Nason left no doubt as to who would win the individual race.

Nason, a sophomore, became the first runner in school history to win an individual cross-country title as she covered the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 51.60 seconds. It was nearly a 21-second personal-best time for Nason and was good for the 14th-best time in the state of Oregon by any runner.

Her victory came just one week after she finished as runner-up at the Mid-Willamette Conference meet.

After Nason, the Spartans placed a trio of freshman in the top 15: Ava Betts (eighth) Avery Nason (10th) and Ronja Soares (14th) all scored big points for the Spartans. Sophomore Vivienne McFarland Price (37th) rounded out the scoring for Corvallis, while Olivia Dever and Kaia Anspacher took 41st and 55th respectively.

