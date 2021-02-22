A federal aid how-to for college-bound seniors

“I always encourage students to look at the definition because Oregon’s definition includes a lot more than students think,” Sawyer said. “It counts if you’re living with another family because you didn’t have a stable situation. I encourage them to look at that homeless definition if their parents won’t give them their information.”

Students can also reach out to their counselors to see if they can make headway.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Sometimes,” Sawyer said, “counselors can explain it to a parent in a way that makes sense.”

Students with a Social Security number can still utilize FAFSA even if their parents do not have a Social Security number. They will still need to supply their parents' tax information but can enter zeroes when asked for their Social Security number.

“It will give you an error message,” Sawyer said. “You have to click that error message three times before it will go away and submit your FAFSA.”

Students without a Social Security number of their own cannot be considered for federal funds like the Pell Grant, but they can access state-specific funds through the Oregon Student Aid Application, or ORSAA.