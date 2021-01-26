A flurry of activity: Short-lived snowfall makes mid-valley roads slick, but serious problems avoided

A winter storm dumped an inch or two of wet snow in parts of the mid-valley on Tuesday, creating slick driving conditions that sent a few vehicles sliding off the road but had not caused any serious crashes by late afternoon.
The snow was expected to taper off Tuesday evening with some accumulation at higher elevations before giving way to slightly warmer temperatures and rain on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
While it lasted, however, mid-valley residents made the most of what accumulation there was, flocking outdoors to build snowmen, make a few sled runs and chuck some snowballs.
Slick conditions resulted in difficulties for some drivers on Highway 20 near Wren Hill west of Philomath, where several vehicles went off the road shortly after 2 p.m.
“We had a few crashes but no injuries,” Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said.
“We had people driving off the road and driving too fast for the conditions. People need to slow down, take their time, not go as fast as they normally go,” he added.
With snow beginning to accumulate in the higher elevations in the Coast Range, Ridler advised drivers to avoid traveling on Highway 20 west of Philomath.
“Highway 20 westbound is a mess,” he said. “If people can just stay off it, there’s no reason to go to the coast now anyway.”
No major issues were reported elsewhere in Benton County, Ridler said.
In Corvallis, water began spouting into the air around 2 p.m. after a fire hydrant was hit by a car involved in a four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Northwest Walnut Boulevard and Rolling Green.
“The hydrant looks like it’s OK,” reported city spokesman Patrick Rollens. “However, there’s a pressure relief valve attached to it that looks like it needs some adjustments.”
Rollens said no one was hurt in the collision and a Corvallis Public Works crew was on hand to shut the water off.
Rollens noted that city bus routes 2, 4, 8 and 9 were operating on detours because of the snow, but otherwise he had no reports of weather-related problems.
Albany appeared to have avoided any snow-related traffic issues entirely.
“We’ve had some near-misses, and it’s slick over in North Albany,” said Lt. Marv Hammersley of the Albany Police Department, but he added there were no collisions attributable to the weather.
Things were quiet on Linn County roads as well, according to Roadmaster Wayne Mink, although he said his crews were standing by to plow or sand the roads if conditions got worse overnight.
“If there are accumulations or things ice up, they’re ready to go,” Mink said.
“We have the sand, we have the trucks, we have the personnel,” he added. “Right now we’re just waiting and seeing which direction it’s going to go.”
Linn-Benton Community College canceled all Tuesday evening classes due to the inclement weather, and Alsea Charter School canceled classes for Wednesday.
The worst of the storm was probably already over by late afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Miles Higa.
“This evening we’re looking at the precipitation to ease and become a mix of rain and snow at the lower elevations,” he said. “We’ll have continued snow above 500 feet or so, and tomorrow we’re looking at rain.”
Higa said the Coast Range west of Philomath and the Cascade foothills east of Lebanon could see accumulations of around 4 inches overnight, but he expected that snow would begin to thaw and melt on Wednesday with the arrival of slightly warmer temperatures and rainfall.
There were at least some pockets of higher accumulation in the area, however.
Bruce Bartlett, who lives west of Adair Village on Tampico Road, called the newspaper to report he had measured 4 inches of snow on the ground at his house, which sits at around 200 feet of elevation.
"We're in a snow zone," he said.
