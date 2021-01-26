A flurry of activity: Short-lived snowfall makes mid-valley roads slick, but serious problems avoided

“We have the sand, we have the trucks, we have the personnel,” he added. “Right now we’re just waiting and seeing which direction it’s going to go.”

Linn-Benton Community College canceled all Tuesday evening classes due to the inclement weather, and Alsea Charter School canceled classes for Wednesday.

The worst of the storm was probably already over by late afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Miles Higa.

“This evening we’re looking at the precipitation to ease and become a mix of rain and snow at the lower elevations,” he said. “We’ll have continued snow above 500 feet or so, and tomorrow we’re looking at rain.”

Higa said the Coast Range west of Philomath and the Cascade foothills east of Lebanon could see accumulations of around 4 inches overnight, but he expected that snow would begin to thaw and melt on Wednesday with the arrival of slightly warmer temperatures and rainfall.

There were at least some pockets of higher accumulation in the area, however.

Bruce Bartlett, who lives west of Adair Village on Tampico Road, called the newspaper to report he had measured 4 inches of snow on the ground at his house, which sits at around 200 feet of elevation.

"We're in a snow zone," he said.

Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.