A golden graduation: South Albany holds 50th commencement ceremonies

After the ceremony, graduates moved off the field together before reuniting with friends and family.

Creed Bodily said the year had its high points, such as "going to class in pajamas," while remote learning gave Hayden DeLair the opportunity "to go outside more often."

"I was excited to see all my friends; last chance to see everyone before we all split up and go our separate ways," said Camden DeFord.

Some are going farther than others. Megan Carter decorated her mortarboard with the British Union Jack and a picture of herself as a little girl to signify her next steps: moving to London to study international law. The picture of herself when she was small, she said, "is because she never thought she might be going."

Josie McNabb also plans a big move, but not for a while yet. She plans to study nursing at Chemeketa Community College and then move to Los Angeles to enroll in film school.