A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from April 2001

Twenty years ago, the Democrat-Herald staff documented the covering up of the T&R landmark sign near Interstate 5 and the rebuilding of the stage at Monthieth Riverpark. A photographer also covered the retiring flags by Post 51 of the American Legion in Lebanon and one of the first laptops installed in an Albany police car.

Other images included documenting Senator Gordon Smith visiting the senior center and the Boy Scouts honoring longtime patron Rod Tripp.

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from April 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

