A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from December 2000

Twenty years ago Democrat-Herald photographers covered several events leading up to Christmas in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Besides parades in Albany and Sweet Home and a Christmas tree lighting, we covered a few fires, crashes and even a train that crashed into a loaded chip truck in the fog in Jefferson.

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from December 2000. Two weeks ago we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

This photo gallery, along with a more in-depth collection of images online, is the last for this year in our series looking back two decades.

