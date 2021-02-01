 Skip to main content
A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from January 2001

Twenty years ago Albany Democrat-Herald photographers' January coverage included a look into the new construction at the Boys and Girls Club along with pickets in both Albany and Lebanon. 

Other slices of life we covered in January 2001 included a visit to the Davidson's farm in the Halsey area, a potato chip making facility in Harrisburg and several high school sporting events. 

Today we feature Democrat Herald archive photos from January 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

