A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from July 2000

The World Championship Timber Carnival was still going strong in July of 2000. Once novice competitor was Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey.

We documented the grass seed harvest 20 years ago at the Scheler's farm south of Albany and checked in on Bill Conde's Hemp Festival in Harrisburg.

Today we feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives taken in July of 2000. Earlier this month we featured photos from the same month taken by staff at the Gazette-Times.

This photo gallery along with more in-depth collection of images online is the seventh in our series looking back two decades.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

