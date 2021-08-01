A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from July 2001

Twenty years ago, July fairs and festivals highlighted summer celebrations in Linn County. Many may remember the evening Timber Carnival parade that celebrated Independence Day and the famous Albany event.

Other happenings included the Linn County Fair, River Rhythms and children cooling off in the Takena Park wading pool.

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from July 2001. Last week featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

