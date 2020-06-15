A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from June 2000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June in Linn County 20 years ago included the Strawberry festival events, graduations and Central Linn facing off against Harrisburg in a state championship softball game.

This week we will feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives taken in June 2000. Last week we did the same with the Gazette-Times.

A few other highlights from the Albany and surrounding areas included an image from meth cleanup during a time when mobile meth labs were a problem in the valley. We also covered a last day of school activities and the search for a young man who drowned in the South Santiam River.

This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection of images online is the sixth in our series looking back two decades.

These historical pieces are published on the second and third Monday of the month, with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

