A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from June 2001

As if history repeats itself, 20 years ago the Democrat-Herald staff covered a school protest. That time it was inside South Albany High School when more than 100 seniors protested the administration's decision to suspend a senior over a comment he had made days before he was to walk in graduation.

At that protest the school was locked down, police were called and a ketchup container was thrown in the direction of the principal. The principal said none of the protesters would be punished according to our June 2, 2001 article.

On a lighter note, the photo staff covered several parades, festivals and graduations. West Albany alumnus Ron Saxton returned to his alma mater to announce a run for Governor and Harrisburg High School took home its third consecutive state softball championship.

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from June 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

