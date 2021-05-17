A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from May 2001

Twenty years ago, the readers of the Democrat-Herald viewed Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Linn-Benton Community College, a protest for veteran Tangent Elementary School teachers and a look inside the Jefferson Woolen Mill.

Other images included a pair of crashes — one involving a Sweet Home baseball team bus on its way to the final game of the season and the other involving a pickup truck and a freight train.

We also documented a time capsule being buried at Memorial Middle School, the discovery of a Killdeer at the proposed site for Costco and the donation of a load of lumber valued at $5,000.

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from May 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

