A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from May 2001

Investigators examine the scene of a Sweet Home school bus and milk truck accident on U.S. Highway 99W one mile south of Monmouth Wednesday afternoon, May 16, 2001. The truck driver, the bus driver, the team's coach and two freshman baseball players were injured. Nineteen people were on the bus, which was headed to Central High in Independence for the last baseball game of the season.
Graffiti artist Steven Lopez demonstrates spray-can art at Linn-Benton Community College. For his canvas Lopez used the locally famous 'Picarso' which is owned by LBCC library technician James Creighton. Lopez uses a roller to apply paint before going to spray cans.
Autumn Goerts, 20, and Danieol Overa, 28, dance the La Botella Jalisco at a Baila Con Mexico traditional dance performance during Cinco de Mayo festivities at Linn-Benton Community College.
Jaden Paul, 4, hefts a big shovel in the flower beds at Sunrise Elementary School. Jared was helping his mom, Carol Starkweather, far left.
Joseph Hall 7, Jan Lowther and Shelby Hall, 9, hold signs in support of the veteran teachers in Tangent.
A Jefferson Woolen Mill worker threads forest service green wool. The mill supplies the wool for the manufacturer of National Forest service apparel.
Memorial Middle School eighth grade students bury a a time capsule in late May of 2001.
Habitat For Humanity volunteer Paul Davis unloads a Willamette Industries wood donation. The lumber was valued at a wholesale price of about $5,000.
Linn County Sheriff deputy Jeff Schrader takes notes while deputy Jeffery Carl and Oregon State police officer Gregg Withers, right, take measurements at the accident scene.
Jennifer Dionne throws her final javelin setting a new personal record of 147 feet.
Jonna Hayden helps her daughter Katie with a workbook on telling time at Harris School north east of Harrisburg.
MARK YLEN
Twenty years ago, the readers of the Democrat-Herald viewed Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Linn-Benton Community College, a protest for veteran Tangent Elementary School teachers and a look inside the Jefferson Woolen Mill.
Other images included a pair of crashes — one involving a Sweet Home baseball team bus on its way to the final game of the season and the other involving a pickup truck and a freight train.
We also documented a time capsule being buried at Memorial Middle School, the discovery of a Killdeer at the proposed site for Costco and the donation of a load of lumber valued at $5,000.
Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from May 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.
