A look back at Gazette-Times photos from April 2001
A look back at Gazette-Times photos from April 2001

Twenty years ago, the Corvallis Gazette-Times' most unique story may have been Denver Danny, a cat who climbed into the back of a moving van and relocated himself to Denver, Colorado. 

Other images included a visit by the Oregon Symphony, a look at Philomath School District's Kings Valley School, Mountain View students huddled under their desks for an earthquake drill and a fire in downtown Corvallis. 

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from April 2001. Next week we will feature photos from the same month by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

