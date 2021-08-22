 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at Gazette-Times photos from August 2001
0 Comments
alert

A look back at Gazette-Times photos from August 2001

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It was fair week this August 20 years ago  in Benton Count. Photographers from the Gazette-Times covered children showing their animals, several of the acts and locals enjoying the festivities. 

Elsewhere in the county girls gathered around a campfire after a day of  equestrian at horse camp, volunteers cleaned up Bald Hill and we looked at preparing for the new school year at Harding School. 

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from August 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

More images can be found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News