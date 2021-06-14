A look back at Gazette-Times photos from June 2001

Twenty years ago was a quiet time on the Corvallis side of the Willamette River with Corvallis Gazette-Times photographers covering everyday events including the end of school and CH2M Hill co-founder Jim Howland's birthday.

Other happenings included visits to a nursing home, fireworks stands preparing for the Fourth of July and a Walk for Life event.

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from June 2001. Next week we will feature photos from the same time period by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

