A look back at Gazette-Times photos from October 2001

Benton County continued its tributes to those who lost their lives in 9/11 with concerts and a vigil for peace in October 2001.

Elsewhere in the county, our staff photographers covered a literacy program at Lincoln Elementary School, a sheriff deputy working with students in Alsea and a fire department open house in Philomath.

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from October 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

More images can be found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0