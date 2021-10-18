 Skip to main content
A look back at Gazette-Times photos from October 2001
A look back at Gazette-Times photos from October 2001

Benton County continued its tributes to those who lost their lives in 9/11 with concerts and a vigil for peace in October 2001.  

Elsewhere in the county, our staff photographers covered a literacy program at Lincoln Elementary School, a sheriff deputy working with students in Alsea and a fire department open house in Philomath. 

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from October 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

More images can be found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

