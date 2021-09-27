A look back at Gazette-Times photos from September 2001

Flags, prayers and patriotism were highlights for Corvallis and Benton County in September 2001.

The photo staff of the Gazette-Times documented post-9/11 including a prayer vigil at the courthouse, blood donations, gas lines, students and staff gathering around a flag pole in Alsea and even a young girl raising money for search dogs.

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from September 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

More images can be found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

