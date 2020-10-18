A new way to vote in Benton County

Benton County moves into uncharted waters this election cycle with its first use of ranked choice voting.

County voters passed Measure 2-100 installing the system by a 54.18% to 44.82 margin in 2016. The process, used statewide in Maine and in many foreign countries, only will be used for the two Board of Commissioners races on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Here is a quick look at how how it works (see Page A4 for more):

• There are three candidates for both commissioners’ races. Voters will be asked to rank them in order.

• If one candidate gets 50% plus 1 of the No. 1 votes. They win. Simple.

• If no one gets that majority it gets more complicated. The numbers get crunched again with the possibility that the leader in No. 1 votes gets beat out by another candidate because that candidate with the lead in No. 1 votes received a ton of No. 3 votes from other voters.

Think of it like a swim meet. The team that wins the most races doesn’t always come out on top. The team that comes in with the most seconds and thirds can pull past them.