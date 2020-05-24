A note to readers

In the spirit of Memorial Day, we will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home and we will not be publishing print editions of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times on Monday.
But that doesn’t mean we will not be covering the news. Check our websites throughout the day on Monday for the latest on what’s happening in the mid-Willamette Valley.
Find us online at www.democratherald.com and www.gazettetimes.com.
