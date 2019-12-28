A process of evaluation: Corvallis council discusses goals, challenges

The Corvallis City Council finally got to a review of its annual mayor-council evaluation at a special work session Dec. 16.
The process was postponed twice because of work the council was doing on updating the policies and priorities of its strategic operational plan (SOP) and reviewing advisory boards and commissions.
The delay makes sense because those two topics — the SOP and the advisory board discussion — came up often in the review documents. And one of the first rules of legislative work is that if you choose to address A, B and C … well, then, sometimes D, E and F are left behind, or at the least do not receive as much attention.
According to the staff evaluation and the self-evaluation of the mayor and councilors, the elected officials seemed pleased overall with the progress on the SOP and less so with the advisory board project. Although it should be noted that neither topic was discussed much in the open session, which also featured fewer pointed comments than the past two years of evals.
“The council appears to be gaining comfort and confidence in the SOP, which is resulting in moving some significant initiatives forward,” one councilor wrote in the anonymous self-evaluation. The SOP is a rolling five-year document that is meant to guide city work and priorities. It was introduced by City Manager Mark Shepard and is about to enter its second year.
“We are getting there,” said another councilor of the SOP. “This is really the first term of developing a more solid SOP process.”
Councilors and staff thought the group has been all over the map on the advisory board review, which was one of the three goals that Human Resources Director Mary Beth Altmann-Hughes helped the council develop at last year's evaluation session. The other two goals involved the SOP and team building.
“We all know where we are in that process,” Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle said cryptically of the advisory board review during the work session.
The anonymous evaluations were more critical and also not reflected in the work session discussion.
“The advisory board review has been very fragmented,” one councilor wrote. “We have had three sessions … and it feels like little work has been done. We have yet to even define what it is we want from our boards, much less even focus on alignment or a model. What are we doing? We need to figure it out!”
Staffers agreed.
“The council is coming perilously close to jeopardizing its stated goal of a review of advisory boards and commissions by December 2019,” one said. “It seems that the closer the council gets to making a decision or taking bold action on this topic the more its collective resolve falters.”
Overall, compared to the past two years, participants at the open session seemed more interested in updating council goals and looking forward than going through the evaluation.
“Should we work through it section by section?” asked Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis.
“That is not my intent,” answered Mayor Biff Traber.
Working with Altmann-Hughes councilors agreed to goals that call for continuing the SOP and team building work that they have begun and completing the advisory board review.
On other matters:
• The evaluation included several mentions of the length of meetings and whether the council was conducting matters efficiently. Suggestions in the evals included engaging less with those who testify during community comments, offering motions earlier in deliberations on action items in an effort to reach decisions quicker and for councilors to self-edit better during the councilor reports period that closes meetings.
“If all nine of us took 10 to 15 minutes that would add an hour and a half to two hours to the meeting,” wrote one councilor. “I think it could be more effective if you have a lot to report on that you provide it in writing.”
In the open session Ellis suggested that the three-minute clock that is used for community comments also be used for councilor remarks.
“We’ve asked the public to do it,” Ellis said, “and it’s not unfair that we ask councilors to make their point and back it up with evidence in three minutes.”
Ellis' idea, however, received no backing.
Several councilors and staffers in the eval noted that the length of council meetings can be a deterrent to attracting community members to run for councilor and mayor.
“The time commitment that is currently required is out of reach for a lot of people and this is unfortunate,” wrote one staffer.
• The eval document also included several mentions of the possibility of changing the terms of councilors. Currently all nine councilors serve two-year terms and it's possible, but not likely, that an entire council could turn over at one election, costing the city valuable institutional knowledge. Some suggested staggered four-year terms.
An ad hoc committee that consists of councilors Lytle, Jan Napack (Ward 1), Barbara Bull (Ward 4) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) has been working on possible city charter amendments, including councilor terms. The group is scheduled to report to the council next month.
• Councilors received strong praise from staffers for their work in getting ballot measures on urban renewal, the local option levy expansion and a 911 emergency dispatch service taxing district passed by the voters. Because of state election law, city staffers are prohibited from campaigning.
“We could see a council that agreed upon a strategy, took responsibility to see it through, focused on the strategic effort, kept on message and ultimately was extremely successful in spite of the challenging taxation environment,” wrote one staffer. “You did a fantastic job on these critical efforts!”
• In addition to team building, councilors and Traber also felt that the council and staff need to find more ways to emphasize successes, perhaps with some sort of celebration dinner.
• Another theme that ran through the evaluation was that councilors treat each other and staff respectfully and have nothing but good civic intentions.
“I believe that every councilor sincerely wants the best for Corvallis,” concluded one staffer.
