A question of free land: Open space near Corvallis apartments still sparking debate

There might not be a plot of land in Corvallis that has inspired more discussion than the acreage along the now-extended Northwest Circle Boulevard between Witham Hill Drive and Harrison Boulevard.
It took eight annexation votes, the final one in 2004, to get the 95 acres of property into the city’s stock of land. It took until 2015 for city land use actions and state court battles to wind up, with the final decisions allowing the construction of 900 bedrooms of student housing.
Along the way the project changed hands twice and morphed from Campus Crest to College Crest to the Domain Corvallis before it was built by Corvue Holdings, a Chicago-based privately held national real estate and development company that specializes in "purpose-built student housing."
The housing occupies just 25 acres of the original 95, and the piece of the property north of the housing has been consistently discussed as a possible addition to the adjacent 35-acre Timber Hill Natural Area. The concept got as far as getting the OK from the city’s Parks, Natural Area and Recreation Advisory Board in 2013. The board unanimously backed a plan that involved Campus Crest donating the land to the city, clearing it of invasive species and paying for five years of maintenance.
The issue also was discussed in July 2017, leading to a Jan. 3, 2018 letter signed by 16 park advocates urging the City Council to work with third property owner Corvue on what was described as a 24-acre land donation at NO PURCHASE COST (capitalization as per the original).
The Gazette-Times visited the area last November with Corvallis Parks and Recreation officials while working on a story on the 20-year anniversary of the bond measure that added the Witham Hill Natural Area. When asked about the prospects of a land donation from the Domain, parks planner Jackie Rochefort noted that the parcel had gone through multiple owners and that the city had had discussions with all of them about open space linkups or land donations. Nothing has been finalized, Rochefort said, adding that the city would only accept a land donation if the property owner would maintain it.
Some longtime parks activists remain unconvinced. Another letter-writing campaign has ensued, started by a Jan. 29, 2021 note from Kent Daniels to Meredith Petit, the director of Corvallis Parks and Recreation.
“For years now, since before the Domain was constructed, the Parks Dept. told us that the wooded area south of the Witham Hill Natural Area would be donated by the Domain as an addition to the natural area, which would increase the size of the natural area by about 50% and would add some strikingly beautiful wooded areas as well. We still are waiting for this to come forward," the letter said.
Petit responded Feb. 1, and her phrase “staff and the property owner failed to come to a mutual agreement” has led to another letter, dated Feb. 25 and signed by Daniels and eight others. It begins with the phrase:
“We feel betrayed by our city government.”
The letter goes on to itemize much of the history of the land donation issue, accuses the city of failing to inform the parks board or park advocates about its decisions and asks for copies of emails and documents relevant to any discussions the department has had with Corvue.
City Manager Mark Shepard addressed the issue during his report at the end of Monday’s City Council meeting.
“The city cannot compel a property owner to donate a parcel,” Shepard said. “We could go through eminent domain, but I don’t recommend it in this case.”
Shepard also questioned whether a land donation could really be a “no-cost” proposition and cited a higher city priority on finding park acquisition and development opportunities in South Corvallis than in Witham Hill.
It remains unclear if the City Council ultimately will take up the issue. No councilor spoke in favor of further discussions after Shepard’s remarks.
