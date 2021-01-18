The insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, like the election of Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016, can be seen as a reaction by white supremacists against the gains made in recent years by people of color in this country, gains that threaten their position of privilege, according to scholar and political activist Angela Davis.
“It seems to me the insurrection at the Capitol was literally a reactionary insurrection,” Davis said Monday morning during remarks kicking off Oregon State University’s 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
“I think we recognize the movement of history and those who would try to stop that movement.”
Davis, who once held a spot on the FBI's most wanted list, was acquitted of the charges against her and went on to a long career in academia.
While refusing to mention Trump by name — she referred to him as “this person” and “the outgoing occupant” of the White House — Davis characterized him as a manifestation of resistance to demographic and societal changes that challenge the basis of white privilege in America.
“When this person was first elected … many of us recognized that development to be a reaction against the successes of the anti-racism movement,” she said in a Zoom question-and-answer session moderated by Allison Davis-White Eyes, OSU’s director of community diversity relations.
The discussion touched on a number of other points as well.
Talking about the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Davis noted that King was simply the best-known leader of what was an extremely broad-based movement pushing back against racism, patriarchy and imperialism. The contributions of many lesser-known individuals — especially women — tend to be overlooked, she said.
“We haven’t really been taught in this country about the role that movements play in changing history,” she said. “We tend to think of change-makers as heroic male figures.”
Davis talked about her childhood in Birmingham, Alabama, then the most segregated city in the United States, and her mother’s constant refrain that life could and should be better. It was a theme she would go on to develop in her own scholarly work in the field of critical theory.
“My mother had taught me not to assume that just because things were the way they were that they would always be that way,” she said. “Critical theory warns us not to assume that just because things are a certain way they will always be the same.”
Davis, who has written critically about social problems associated with mass incarceration and the criminalization of marginalized groups, also weighed in on the push for criminal justice reform, arguing that structural racism is embedded in the system.
“We want to question the very nature of policing and ask ourselves whether the institutions of police and prison are actually making our world safer,” she said.
Rather than attempting to fix what’s broken with those institutions, Davis suggested that a better approach might be to work for improvements in education, health care and mental health services.
And if those changes are going to happen, she said, it would likely be young people who will lead the way.
“It was young people who went out and protested the lynching of George Floyd and the police murder of Breonna Taylor. It was young people who had the courage to go out and say we will no longer accept the racism that has been a part of the United States of America,” Davis said.
“This is work that should have been done decades and decades ago, at least since the end of slavery, and it was young people who said we are not going to wait another decade, we are not going to wait another year, we are not going to wait another minute — we are going to act now.”
In his introductory comments, OSU President F. King Alexander expressed the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and noted that students of color now make up more than 27% of total enrollment, more than twice what it was a decade ago, while adding that “we have much more work to do.”
To that end, Alexander cited campus initiatives aimed at opposing systemic racism and supporting the success of students of color and announced the formation of a new group, the President’s Commission on the Status of Black Faculty and Staff Affairs.
The keynote address traditionally is held in conjunction with OSU’s MLK Peace Breakfast, but that event had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19, which forced much of the university’s 2021 King commemorations to be held virtually.
Likewise, the peace march that usually follows the keynote address was called off this year. Instead, at the end of Davis’ remarks, a video on the history of student civil rights activism at OSU was streamed online.
