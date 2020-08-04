A real trouper: Kennedy heals after incident at Foster Lake

Kennedy was sitting with her best friend, Zach Maynard, when the Jet Ski crossed the buoy line. According to Jessica, Zach pushed Kennedy out of the way, taking the brunt of the impact that caused multiple head injuries. Zach passed away from his injuries on July 23.

“He always said he was going to marry her, from day one,” Jessica said. “They’re 11 days apart, and she’s having nightmares every night of just being there with him.”

The community support, Jessica said, has helped. The family was welcomed back to town with a socially distanced parade, and thousands of dollars have been raised for Kennedy’s continued care through walk-a-thons at the preschool both kids attended, donations from local grocery stores, a benefit movie screening and GoFundMe pages.

Kennedy’s health is also a blessing the family didn’t know if it would be able to count on.

She’ll have to have surgery again in six months, but for now, Kennedy is up and about.

“She’s walking. Physically she’s doing well,” Jessica said. “They don’t know if her adult teeth will come in or if she’ll need dentures. She’ll have to go to the dentist, and who loves the dentist? That’s what breaks my heart, but it could be so much worse. We could have to do a service like our friends.”