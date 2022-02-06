A sanctuary on a hill: Ankeny Hill Nature Center eager to educate visitors

Rocks crunch and snap and thick, vulcanized rubber soles grind rhythmically over packed gravel. Then near-silence as a tall man with brilliant blue eyes comes to a halt.

Hushed talking and the incessant, distant honks of geese are audible in the lull.

A black ushanka sits low over his face and a pair of binoculars hanging at his chest pull a strap taut around his neck. Without flinching or breaking his stare, Mike Dixon, an avid birder from Salem, Oregon, lifts the binoculars in a smooth, well-practiced motion.

“It is a red-tail,” he confirms. “And he has a vole!”

Garrett, 4, and Arien Muzacz, Dixon’s kid and wife, are too busy reading a sign about which critters inhabit a nearby stand of trees to hear him. Each has their own pair of binoculars. And an activity sheet keeps Garrett rushing from sign to sign, pausing when promoted by mom or dad to glance at a coyote and raptors circling overhead.

Ankeny Hill Nature Center opened Saturday. A set of trails; a science, library and meeting hall; and a playground made from living grass and trees comprise the anchorpoint for local wildlife preservationists’ efforts to bring ecology directly to visitors on the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

And the Dixon-Muzacz family is not the sort that would miss the occasion.

“If I don't go birding, I get cranky,” Dixon said.

Not a hobby so much as an addiction, Dixon said he began watching birds as a kid. He belonged to New Jersey Audubon Society, where he said he could leverage his familiarity with local birds for citizen science.

“New Jersey Audubon for life!” he said. “Then I moved to Oregon, of course.”

Ankeny Wildlife Refuge is a short drive from where he lives in Salem, equidistant from that city and Albany, and he’s at the federally-protected 2,796-acre bird habitat at least once each week, Dixon said.

He’s missing something if he’s not checking in with the wetlands and grass fields and stands of white oak. They’re renovated habitats, built within the refuge to mimic the biome found in the Willamette Valley before people arrived who would chop down oaks for Douglas-fir plantations and fill in marshes for tillable cropland.

Bobbie Allaire said Ankeny Hill is the perfect place for interfaces — those between marshes and oak savannas, but also between people and the other creatures on the refuge complex.

Allaire and her husband Pat are volunteer coordinators with Audubon Society of Salem and Oregon State University Extension Service-certified master naturalists. They see the center’s opening as meeting the charge left by Mark Gehlar, son of the fruit-canning family that founded Oregon Fruit Products, who left Audubon $1.35 in 2004 after he died with the stipulation the group would educate children somewhere in the wild of the Willamette Valley.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service closed off the center at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and Gehlar Hall, which someday will host ecological research, a library and meeting spaces, remains unused.

But nearby, bunchgrass is beginning to grow. Young deciduous trees are bowed over and tied together, and someday will shade children with a leafy tunnel. Stepping stones and logs and a bridge pull the garden together into a sort of living playground.

And by then, said local Audubon chapter president Tim Johnson, the volunteers from the bird-watcher society and the refuge and the non-profit Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex will see their most meaningful payoff: The arrival of school children to the center.

“I can hardly wait for those yellow buses to pull in,” he said.

Organizers said the core group of hardcore birders will be at the refuge epidemic or not, rain or sun. But to increase awareness in school-aged children is to increase relevance.

And there’s no better way to connect those children with nature than to put them in it, Johnson said.

“People come here and you can’t help it,” he said. “There’s western bluebirds, western meadowlarks, the cackling and the Canada goose.”

Volunteers said they counted about 350 visitors to the center Saturday.

Laura Bassett and Sarah Williams walked among them. Usually both avid birders, they pointed from the top of Ankeny Hill to people using trails on the hillside below.

Basset said many were coming to get their children out of the house and burning energy on a Saturday. But visiting for fun also means visiting to learn. She pointed to signs meant to help children conceptualize how each cluster of trees, the height of vegetation, its proximity to the water table changes what creatures live there.

“They’re learning it’s part of a much bigger ecosystem,” she said.

