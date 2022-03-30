 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A show horse at a horse show

  • Alex Powers

Lebanon paso fino enthusiast Randee Randall and her horse Nico find an arena to show off the breed's quick-stepping pace at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo March 26 in Albany.

Lebanon paso fino enthusiast Randee Randall said she first saw the breed known for its fast, smooth step at Albany's annual horse expo.

Randall was 10 years old, she said, and by 14 she had acquired Nico — short for Royalty's Dominico.

The pair strutted their stuff March 26, 2022, at the 2022 Northwest Horse Fair & Expo.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

Tags

2022 Northwest Horse Fair & Expo

2022 Northwest Horse Fair & Expo

