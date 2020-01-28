A special set of trees: Corvallis hosts saplings grown from Hiroshima seeds

The original plan was for Southern Oregon University in Ashland to handle the distributions. Michael Oxendine, an Oregon Community Trees board member, successfully sprouted the seeds, but no facilities were available there to care for them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Up stepped Corvallis, although the project had its challenges. The mid-valley has dry summers, and the saplings would have required daily waterings. But parks staffers John Hinkle and America McMillian put together a drip irrigation system to solve that problem and also added sawdust to the pots to limit moisture loss.

Deer also were a potential issue, but Hinkle found some deer deterrent compound to spread around the mound that holds the trees.

Killian, Hinkle and McMillian needed buy-in from their bosses, director Karen Emery and parks operations supervisor Jude Geist, to add the Hiroshima trees to their workload. They promised to limit their time on the project and Geist and Emery agreed, with Emery noting, “This is a pretty cool story.”

Jim Gersbach, an Oregon Community Trees board member who works for the Oregon Department of Forestry, sent a letter to Geist thanking Killian, the city and Parks and Rec for their assistance.