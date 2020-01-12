A tour of the trail

Sell said he can’t really estimate how much the installation of the bridges cost, since the city paid for the installation of two of the bridges and the third was donated by the Rick Franklin Corp and installed by Forslund Crane Services for free, with some additional financial support by Dr. Thad and Joanne Nelson.

Sell said the new bridges are part of the group’s plan to build a 50-mile network of trails throughout Lebanon that can be used both for recreation and for pedestrian and bike transit. He said the group helps the city build the network by writing grants, raising matching funds for grants and doing trail maintenance.

“We’re excited about each new trail because each new trail leads to another,” he said.

He added that the pedestrian crossing near the bridges is supposed to be built this spring, so the bridges should be open in time for the group’s annual fundraising event, the Cheadle Lake Run, which is scheduled for May 2.

He said the group has an email list of 500 volunteers and it regularly draws 25 to 40 people to its work parties.

Sell said so many people are involved because of all the benefits trails bring, noting that they help people be healthy and active, they raise property values around them and they give people a safe way to commute.