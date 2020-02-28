A visit to the carillon: Benton courthouse plays host to unusual musical instrument

As a parent with 5-year-old twins in Linn-Benton Community College’s cooperative preschool in Corvallis, Mark Miller is always on the lookout for good field trip opportunities.
So when he learned about the carillon in the clock tower of the Benton County Courthouse, he thought: that might work.
On Wednesday morning, Miller and his twins, Ben and Annabelle, were among a group of preschoolers and parents from teacher Paula Jenssen’s class who followed courthouse historian Jill Van Buren up a steep, narrow staircase to the tower room, a dusty space with brick walls, narrow windows, exposed beams and a carillon standing in the corner.
Miller was familiar with carillons from his college days at the University of Chicago, which has one of the world’s largest. Housed in the gothic-style Rockefeller Chapel, it’s an elaborate musical instrument with an organ-like keyboard connected to the clappers of 72 massive bronze bells that weigh in at a combined 100 tons.
“It was always playing,” he recalled.
The one in the Benton County Courthouse, of course, is on a much smaller scale.
Looking more like a computer cabinet than a musical instrument, the courthouse carillon operates like a player piano, with rolls of perforated paper that the mechanism reads to produce musical notes — only instead of piano chords, the music is played on ranks of small brass bells and piped through loudspeakers mounted just below the courthouse’s four clock faces.
It also has an abbreviated keyboard, and Miller, with Van Buren’s permission, invited the preschoolers to try it for themselves. As tiny hands explored the keys, strings of ethereal bell notes floated softly through the tower room.
You have free articles remaining.
“You have to be really quiet to hear it playing,” Van Buren told the kids. “But it has loudspeakers, so people outside can hear it playing.”
Then Miller took a turn, plinking out a few bars of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” while the class sang along. (The loudspeakers were turned off during the exercise.)
The children were more excited by the mousetraps in the courthouse basement than the carillon in the tower, Miller confessed, but for the adults on the tour it was a rare chance to get a look at an unusual musical instrument many Corvallis residents have heard but few ever see.
Made by Schulmerich Carillons Inc. of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, the courthouse instrument has 25 Flemish bells and 25 harp bells, according to a certificate on top of the cabinet. The certificate states the carillon was originally installed at the Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) in Monmouth as a gift from the college alumni association in 1965.
From there, the carillon took a somewhat circuitous route to the courthouse. According to an article in the Dec. 16, 1999, edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times, the instrument somehow became the property of the Equitable Savings & Loan Association, which kept it in its downtown Corvallis office. When the company moved in 1976, it donated the carillon to Benton County, which installed it in the courthouse. But the instrument stopped working at some point during the 1980s and sat silent until its 1999 restoration by a local engineer named John Tietjen.
Now, every day at noon and 5 p.m., the carillon plays the Oregon State Beaver fight song, from a roll made by Tietjen. The amplified bell tones roll out through the speakers and over the downtown streets, audible for several blocks.
Other rolls are stored in the carillon cabinet, for Christmas carols such as “Silver Bells” and “Silent Night” and old standards such as “You Are My Sunshine” and “Singin’ in the Rain.”
Those songs used to be played regularly at appropriate times of the year, but the courthouse personnel has changed over the decades. Levon Atwood, who took over as the maintenance tech for the building about five months ago, said he’s still getting up to speed on the carillon but wants to get some of those other musical rolls back into the rotation.
“That is something we’re looking to pick back up in the future,” Atwood said, “have songs that are more in tune with the seasons, change things up a little bit.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.