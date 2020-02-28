A visit to the carillon: Benton courthouse plays host to unusual musical instrument

It also has an abbreviated keyboard, and Miller, with Van Buren’s permission, invited the preschoolers to try it for themselves. As tiny hands explored the keys, strings of ethereal bell notes floated softly through the tower room.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You have to be really quiet to hear it playing,” Van Buren told the kids. “But it has loudspeakers, so people outside can hear it playing.”

Then Miller took a turn, plinking out a few bars of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” while the class sang along. (The loudspeakers were turned off during the exercise.)

The children were more excited by the mousetraps in the courthouse basement than the carillon in the tower, Miller confessed, but for the adults on the tour it was a rare chance to get a look at an unusual musical instrument many Corvallis residents have heard but few ever see.

Made by Schulmerich Carillons Inc. of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, the courthouse instrument has 25 Flemish bells and 25 harp bells, according to a certificate on top of the cabinet. The certificate states the carillon was originally installed at the Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) in Monmouth as a gift from the college alumni association in 1965.