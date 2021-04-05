 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ABC House director set to depart in May
0 comments
breaking featured

ABC House director set to depart in May

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
040121-adh-nws-Jenny Gilmore-Robinson--my

ABC House Executive Director Jenny Gilmore-Robinson is leaving for a job in the Portland area.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

For Jenny Gilmore-Robinson, opportunity is bittersweet.

The ABC House Executive Director will be stepping down in May to take a new position in Portland.

“It just feels like the right time,” Gilmore-Robinson said. “I’m excited for this new opportunity but it also means leaving this really wonderful community and incredible staff, good partners and supporters.”

Researchers test vaccines in adults first, then typically move down the age brackets and that includes Moderna and Pfizer. AstraZeneca is now testing its vaccine in children as young as six months and Johnson & Johnson plans to extend trials of its vaccine to young children too. "1,2,3..."Dr. Susanna Naggie counts her twin daughters through their first dose of a Pfizer shot. The nine-year-olds are among fewer than 150 children in the Phase 1 trial for kids 12 and younger. "It was exciting, but also a bit nerve wracking and scary for the first part, but it's really easy," said Marisol Gerardo, her daughter and a Pfizer trial participant.This is Lois and shes seven weeks. And this is Charlotte. She turned two on Tuesday.Rachel Gurthie, a nurse, chose to get vaccinated during pregnancy, passing on antibodies to her newborn. Her two-year-old daughter and three-year-old son are among the first 750 children to get the Moderna vaccine. "I'm doing this because I love them and I want them to be safe. I want them to be able to go back to normal and our kids to go back to normal at school," Gurthie said.When will that normal arrive?  Or at the very least, when will a vaccine come for kids? Pfizer hopes to start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 "before the start of the next school year. Johnson & Johnson said in early March vaccines for children under 18 could be available by September. But pediatric experts say wide child COVID vaccinations wont happen until next year at the earliest."There won't be vaccines for all children for this fall. The timeline isn't isn't there to to have them tested and available. But hopefully by the beginning of 2022 there will be vaccines," said Dr. Richard Besser, CEO of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a pediatrician and a former CDC director."When you talk about their immune systems, their immune systems are still growing up just like they are. And there's a big difference between a six month old immune system to a six year old's immune system to a 16 year old's immune system." Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, said.Since many of the COVID vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in adults, the FDA wont require such a large trial for kids. What remains to be seen how willing parents will be to sign up their kids for shots."Whatever the new normal is going to be, I want us to get there," Gutherie said.The vaccination of children plays a huge role in the quest for herd immunity too. Experts have said that about 75-80% of Americans will need to be vaccinated to achieve it. Children make up about a quarter of the population, and its unlikely that every adult American will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ABC House is a child advocacy center serving Linn and Benton counties that helps to identify if child abuse is taking place, and provides resources to help children heal as well as family resources. It also provides education for the community to prevent child abuse before it begins.

“It’s really challenging, difficult, although rewarding work,” Gilmore-Robinson said. “No matter a person’s role, anytime you are working and serving people in trauma, that’s going to have a significant impact on people and so I’m so pleased we are in a place where my team is healthy and supported and the work is manageable.”

Part of making that work manageable over Gilmore-Robinson’s nine years as executive director was moving the operation into a new building on Fifth Avenue in Albany in February 2019.

“It allowed us to hire more staff which makes this work sustainable because we can share the load,” she said. “It also allowed us to see more kids and help them in new and better ways.”

Previously, space would dictate how many children could be helped in a day.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“In the old building, we would be booked and then an emergency came in and what could you do? Tell another family they had to wait? All cases are important and so it was constantly triaging. We don’t have to do that anymore in this building,” Gilmore-Robinson said.

And while Gilmore-Robinson is proud of what’s been accomplished during her tenure, she credits it to the team and the community.

“I haven’t done any of this myself,” she said. “We have been lucky to be embraced by this incredible community.”

It’s a community, though, that Gilmore-Robinson is leaving. In May she’ll move to Portland to become the executive director of CARES NW, a children’s advocacy center serving Multnomah and Washington counties.

And, she’ll be missed.

“Jenny has built an amazing organization that helps so many children and families due to the most horrific circumstances,” ABC House President Stephanie Martinenko-Ray said. “Jenny brings light to this community. As a leader she is constantly researching, learning and educating our community. She is fierce in the face of adversity, driving action around challenging obstacles. I have been in awe of the way she shows up every day for her staff, for the board and for our community.”

If Gilmore-Robinson had the chance to say goodbye to each member of the community, she said she knows exactly what she would say: Thank you.

“The community has stepped up every time we’ve asked for help which is pretty amazing for a community and I’m counting on them. I trust that they will welcome and embrace the next executive director like they did me from the beginning.”

The board is currently searching for Gilmore-Robinson’s replacement.

Jennifer Gilmore-Robinson

Title: Executive Director of the ABC House

Years in position: Nine

Next step: Executive Director of CARES NW

Hobbies: Reading, cooking, running (very slowly)

Family: Husband Jake Robinson, daughter Alice

Education: Law degree from Tulane in New Orleans, under grad from Duke in North Carolina

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News