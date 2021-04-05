ABC House director set to depart in May

Previously, space would dictate how many children could be helped in a day.

“In the old building, we would be booked and then an emergency came in and what could you do? Tell another family they had to wait? All cases are important and so it was constantly triaging. We don’t have to do that anymore in this building,” Gilmore-Robinson said.

And while Gilmore-Robinson is proud of what’s been accomplished during her tenure, she credits it to the team and the community.

“I haven’t done any of this myself,” she said. “We have been lucky to be embraced by this incredible community.”

It’s a community, though, that Gilmore-Robinson is leaving. In May she’ll move to Portland to become the executive director of CARES NW, a children’s advocacy center serving Multnomah and Washington counties.

And, she’ll be missed.