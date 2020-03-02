‘Absentee sheriff’ case back in court

The judge in a civil action that seeks to strip Scott Jackson of his title as Benton County sheriff refused on Monday to let the petitioner subpoena witnesses. But he also rejected the county’s motion to toss the case out of court.
Judge Thomas McHill made the rulings during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court, where the case was moved after all three Benton County Circuit Court Judges declared conflicts of interest in the matter.
McHill said he expects to issue a decision within a week.
The case began in May with a petition for a writ of review filed by Eric Konzelman, a former Benton County deputy who was fired following an internal investigation into an arrest his superiors deemed improper. (Konzelman is contesting his dismissal through a separate appeals process and has also filed a $1 million suit in federal court claiming his termination violated his civil rights.)
Jackson has been sheriff of Benton County since 2013, but Konzelman argues he no longer meets the office’s residency requirement, claiming Jackson now uses a house in the Lincoln County beach town of Waldport as his primary residence. Jackson insists that the Waldport house is a vacation home he plans to move into after retirement and that his primary address remains the Philomath house listed in his election filings.
Benton County Clerk James Morales investigated those claims in response to an earlier inquiry by Konzelman and sided with the sheriff, who submitted a number of documents bearing his Philomath address, including a driver’s license, vehicle registration form and tax filings. The petition for a writ of review essentially asks the court to overturn that decision and declare the office of Benton County sheriff vacant.
Monday’s hearing began with a motion by Benton County Counsel Vance Croney to summarily dismiss the case. Croney argued the petition for a writ of review was invalid, in part because it relied on a clause in the deed to the Waldport house requiring Jackson to reside in the house for at least a year. That time period had expired by the time Jackson was sworn into office for his current term, Croney said.
Judge McHill disagreed and denied the motion, but Croney prevailed in the matter of subpoenas.
Konzelman’s attorneys had hoped to subpoena several witnesses to testify in the case, including Jackson, his wife, the mortgage lender for the Waldport house and a private investigator hired to track Jackson’s movements between the valley and the coast, but Croney argued that a writ of review proceeding is limited to a review of what is already on the record.
Croney and Emerson Lenon, one of the lawyers representing Konzelman, both cited case law to support their positions, but in the end the judge decided to quash the subpoenas.
“It seems to me the purpose of a writ of review is basically — well, solely — to review what went on below,” McHill said. “I think what the court is being asked to do is leapfrog that process.”
McHill said he would take another look at all the evidence in the record and issue a decision within a week or so.
If the judge determines that Morales correctly interpreted the evidence to show Jackson meets the residency requirement to be sheriff, he could uphold the Benton County clerk’s ruling; if not, the judge could remand the case to Morales for further consideration.
